15 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigerian Banks Urged to Adopt Digital Transformation

By Zakariyya Adaramola

ignal Alliance and Cisco have urged Nigerian banks to adopt digital transformation to improve security and enhance innovation without spending above their budgets.

Speaking at the Signal Alliance-Cisco business engagement session in Lagos at the weekend, Adegbola Adesina, Signal Alliance Director of Service Delivery said, the banks should continue to embrace mobility, cloud, analytics, and increase in custom-built application on low bandwidth consuming applications to digitise their businesses.

Adesina said lack of adoption of digital transformation has led many organisations to spend huge sums of money acquiring new devices all in the name of upgrade which may not be necessary.

But Tomi Amao of Cisco said the company had realised that traditional networks simply could not scaleup to meet the increasing demands of the digital business.

