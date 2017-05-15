15 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Benue Community Remain Deserted After Attack

By Hope Abah

Makurdi — Several communities in two local government areas of Benue State which came under attack few days ago remain deserted despite presence of security operatives.

A total of 18 people were killed in a series of attacks by the gunmen suspected to be herders in different villages of Logo and Buruku local government areas.

The state's commissioner of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mr. James Anbua, who hails from one of the affected areas in Mbakuur council ward of Logo, said yesterday that nobody was in the villages when he visited.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Moses Joel Yamu, appealed to the villagers to go back to their homes, saying that normalcy had returned to the troubled locations with enough policemen to protect lives and property.

