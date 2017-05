Benin — The son of a former Board of Trustees Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Tony Anenih, has died.

It was gathered that Eugene Anenih died in Lagos yesterday.

A source close to the family confirmed the incident but did not give details of what led to his death.

The Edo State chairman of the PDP, Chief Dan Orbih, said that the party would make an official statement soon.

He said the incident just happened and that they will be making a statement soon.