South Africa: Gauteng Mourns the Passing of Mandla Hlatshwayo

press release

Gauteng MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation MEC, Faith Mazibuko, has learnt with sadness of the sudden passing of former Generations actor and Jozi FM DJ Mandla Hlatshwayo, who was shot in Pimville, Soweto during a robbery at a pub on Sunday night.

"I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of a young talented man. Our arts and culture industry has lost a hero, who also died as a hero by trying to save the lives of innocent people. His young life was taken too soon. He touched the lives of many South Africans through his acting and also as a radio presenter.

"We've lost a great actor, radio presenter, and also a great musician famously known for his house music compilations. My condolences to the Hlatshwayo family, friends and the Jozi FM family. He will be greatly missed. May his soul rest in peace and his legacy be an inspiration to the nation and bring comfort to the loved ones he left behind," said the MEC.

Issued by: Gauteng Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation