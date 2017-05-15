South Africa: Lambie 'Very Impressed' With Bosch

Springbok and Sharks flyhalf Pat Lambie has been "very impressed" by what he has seen from teenage sensation Curwin Bosch this season.

Back for his first Super Rugby start of the season since March 11 when he was injured against the Waratahs, Lambie has been watching from the sidelines ever since as Bosch as burst onto the international radar.

Bosch started the season at fullback but has been playing at No 10 in Lambie's absence, and while he has now left for SA U-20 duty with the Junior Springboks, he was the competitions's leading points scorer heading into Round 12.

Bosch will only play for the Sharks again on June 30 following the international break and the World Rugby U-20 Championship in Georgia, but he has already made a serious impact on the competition.

"I've been very impressed with Curwin, particularly with his kicking," Lambie said in Durban on Thursday.

"He strikes the ball beautifully. There are not many players that I've seen who kick the ball as well as him.

"I think he's grown as well as a person. He's had to take a lot of responsibility and hopefully he just keeps going from strength to strength for the Baby Boks and the Sharks when he returns." With Bosch out, Lambie will not take the reins at flyhalf once more. His first assignment will be to help secure a convincing victory against the Kings in Port Elizabeth on Saturday. Kik-off is at 17:15. Teams: Kings

15 Masixole Banda, 14 Wandile Mjekevu, 13 Berton Klaasen, 12 Luzuko Vulindlu, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Lionel Cronje (captain), 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Andisa Ntsila, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Chris Cloete, 5 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 4 Irne Herbst, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Martin Bezuidenhout, 1 Schalk van der MerweSubstitutes: 16 Kurt Haupt/Tango Balekile, 17 Chris Heiberg 18 Dayan van der Westhuizen, 19 Lubabalo Mtyanda, 20 Stefaan Willemse, 21 Johan Steyn, 22 Nicolaas Hanekom, 23 Pieter-Steyn de Wet Sharks 15 Rhyno Smith, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Jeremy Ward, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Patrick Lambie (captain), 9 Michael Claassens, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Stephan Lewies, 20 Tera Mtembu, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Garth April, 23 S'busiso Nkosi

Source: Sport24