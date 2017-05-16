Photo: Dennis Onsongo/The Nation

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati addresses a press conference on election preparedness. He was speaking at the agency's offices in Nairobi on May 10, 2017.

The electoral commission has defended its appeal against a ruling to have the presidential election results at the constituency deemed as final, even as it warned against what it said were threats to its independence.

The Raila Odinga-led opposition National Super Alliance on Sunday threatened to boycott the August 8 elections if the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) does not withdraw the appeal they said was a plot to introduce vote rigging.

CHEBUKATI'S POWERS

But IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati, in a statement on Monday, said the commission is seeking clarification on the High Court ruling that took away his powers as the presidential elections returning officer.

As the returning officer for the presidential results, the IEBC argues, Mr Chebukati should have the power to tally and announce the results.

"We want to remind all political players in the country that IEBC, just like any other Kenyan, has the right to seek the protection of the Judiciary and the courts on matters that need legal interpretation," Mr Chebukati said.

IEBC'S AUTONOMY

He condemned Mr Odinga's threat, saying the Opposition should instead seek to be enjoined in the case or await the Appeal court's ruling.

"Coming forth to threaten IEBC that unless it withdraws the case, there would be a boycott of the elections amounts to a threat of the independence of IEBC and muffling an entity from pursuing a right that is enshrined in the Constitution of Kenya," Mr Chebukati said.

During the rally at Afraha open grounds in Nakuru on Sunday, the Nasa team said it would boycott the elections if IEBC went ahead with the case, which they said was an attempt to interfere with results.

"We shall not accept to have the courts change the earlier decision," Mr Odinga said.

"There will be no elections in Kenya if it is changed. That will not be our election, but theirs as it will not be under Kenyan law or Constitution."

NASA CONDEMNED

On Monday, some Jubilee politicians accused Mr Odinga of intimidating independent institutions ahead of elections.

The leaders warned that threats by Nasa to boycott the August 8 elections over a dispute pending before court was "uncivilised, illegal and attack" on the rule of law.

They were led by Senate Majority leader Kithure Kindiki and deputy Kipchumba Murkomen.