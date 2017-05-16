15 May 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Somalia: Authorities Probe Suspected Bombers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdulkadir Khalif

Mogadishu — Somali authorities were Monday evening interrogating suspects behind an explosion at Hamarweyne, Mogadishu's oldest district.

A vehicle packed with explosive materials went off at the heart of the Somali capital on Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred at the back of a building known as Guriga Hooyooyinka (Women's Building), which is the headquarter of the Somali Women Association.

Information minister Abdurahman Osman Yarisow said on Twitter that the suspected vehicle exploded before anti-mine agents arrived at the scene.

"Security officials seized the suspected perpetrators of the explosive mission," he added, giving no numbers.

Army officials indicated that the blast only caused damage to properties.

"Most people in the area were alerted to leave," an officer said.

"Security personnel had been tracing the car," he added.

The fight

Earlier in the day, President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo had laid wreaths at the Somali Youth League (SYL) Monument in remembrance of its 13 members.

SYL played a leading role in the fight for Somalia's independence in 1960.

Last week's explosion claimed by the jihadist group the Al-Shabaab, killed eight people and wounded scores of others.

The explosion occurred in front of cafeteria along maka-al-Mukarrama Avenue.

Somalia

A Forum of 88 Members of Parliament Announced in Nairobi

A new forum composed of 88 MPs in the Federal Parliament have converged in Nairobi electing Abdirashid Mahamed Xidig as… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.