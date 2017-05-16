Mogadishu — Somali authorities were Monday evening interrogating suspects behind an explosion at Hamarweyne, Mogadishu's oldest district.

A vehicle packed with explosive materials went off at the heart of the Somali capital on Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred at the back of a building known as Guriga Hooyooyinka (Women's Building), which is the headquarter of the Somali Women Association.

Information minister Abdurahman Osman Yarisow said on Twitter that the suspected vehicle exploded before anti-mine agents arrived at the scene.

"Security officials seized the suspected perpetrators of the explosive mission," he added, giving no numbers.

Army officials indicated that the blast only caused damage to properties.

"Most people in the area were alerted to leave," an officer said.

"Security personnel had been tracing the car," he added.

The fight

Earlier in the day, President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo had laid wreaths at the Somali Youth League (SYL) Monument in remembrance of its 13 members.

SYL played a leading role in the fight for Somalia's independence in 1960.

Last week's explosion claimed by the jihadist group the Al-Shabaab, killed eight people and wounded scores of others.

The explosion occurred in front of cafeteria along maka-al-Mukarrama Avenue.