16 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Lweza - Kirinya Braced for Day of Their Lives in Uganda Premier League

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Eddie Chicco/Daily Monitor
No Country For Old Men. Lweza defender Henry Wamala (3rd R), goalkeeper Ivan Mutimba (R) and Rajab Kakooza (L) show their displeasure after center referee Athman Ssali awarded what appeared like a soft penalty to KCCA at Lugogo on Tuesday. KCCA won 2-0.
By Elvis Senono

Kampala — Lweza and Kirinya- Jinja were the last two teams to suffer defeat to KCCA as they retained their Azam Uganda Premier League title.

The result left Lweza third from bottom on the 16-team log with 28 points from as many games while Kirinya-Jinja who subsequently routed JMC 4-0 are only three points better off in 11th position. With each team left with two games, their meeting today represents a do or die affair as they seek to avoid the drop.

Lweza have stayed longer in the league having been promoted for the 2015 season and after impressing on the way to a 10th placed finish, they have largely disappointed in the subsequent two seasons.

Last year they only survived the drop by a whisker finishing just above the relegation places in 13th position despite continuing with a pleasing style of football and some of the most vocal support in the league. With club owner Ahmad Ddamulira's financial muscle weakening, the club has largely depended on players such as Ronald Muganga, Owen Kasule, Asuman Buyinza, Sula Bagala, Manko Kaweesa whose powers are on the wane.

Kirinya -Jinja have meanwhile also impressed in their debut season with a possession style of football only undone by a distinct lack of goals, their achilles heel. They possess the second best defensive record having conceded 20 goals in 28 games but a tally of 18 goals scored thus far is only better than second from bottom Sadolin and the already relegated JMC.

With seven sides separated by only seven points, the Mike Kawooya and Livingstone Mulondo marshaled defense will be key to their survival.

Uganda

How Open Airspace Will Bring Over 46,000 Jobs and U.S.$202 Million

More than 46,000 jobs and $202 million could be added to the region's growth domestic product (GDP) per annum if East… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.