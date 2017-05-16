Uganda: Lweza - Kirinya Braced for Day of Their Lives in Uganda Premier League

Photo: Eddie Chicco/Daily Monitor

No Country For Old Men. Lweza defender Henry Wamala (3rd R), goalkeeper Ivan Mutimba (R) and Rajab Kakooza (L) show their displeasure after center referee Athman Ssali awarded what appeared like a soft penalty to KCCA at Lugogo on Tuesday. KCCA won 2-0.

Kampala — Lweza and Kirinya- Jinja were the last two teams to suffer defeat to KCCA as they retained their Azam Uganda Premier League title.

The result left Lweza third from bottom on the 16-team log with 28 points from as many games while Kirinya-Jinja who subsequently routed JMC 4-0 are only three points better off in 11th position. With each team left with two games, their meeting today represents a do or die affair as they seek to avoid the drop.

Lweza have stayed longer in the league having been promoted for the 2015 season and after impressing on the way to a 10th placed finish, they have largely disappointed in the subsequent two seasons.

Last year they only survived the drop by a whisker finishing just above the relegation places in 13th position despite continuing with a pleasing style of football and some of the most vocal support in the league. With club owner Ahmad Ddamulira's financial muscle weakening, the club has largely depended on players such as Ronald Muganga, Owen Kasule, Asuman Buyinza, Sula Bagala, Manko Kaweesa whose powers are on the wane.

Kirinya -Jinja have meanwhile also impressed in their debut season with a possession style of football only undone by a distinct lack of goals, their achilles heel. They possess the second best defensive record having conceded 20 goals in 28 games but a tally of 18 goals scored thus far is only better than second from bottom Sadolin and the already relegated JMC.

With seven sides separated by only seven points, the Mike Kawooya and Livingstone Mulondo marshaled defense will be key to their survival.