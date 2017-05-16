Uganda: Bashir's Continental Dream Dashed

Kampala — 2014 Commonwealth quarterfinalist Nasir Bashir wasted another chance to reach the African Confederation Boxing Championship in Brazzaville, Congo when he lost in the ultimate trials at Lugogo Sunday.

Bashir had lost the first trials in April, and his hopes of making the Bombers final squad looked completely dashed. However, the bantamweight was handed a wildcard because youngster Isaac Masembe was found months less than the required age of 18 years.

At the last trials dubbed 'vva ku nnyonyi' (get off the plane) by the revellers inside the half-filled MTN Arena, Lugogo, Bashir's work was cut out: win and bounce back or lose and get off the 'aircraft'.

Sadly, Bashir, the most experienced of all the boxers in the camp, was knocked out by Geoffrey Kakeeto, which ended his dream of returning to Brazzaville where in 2015 he was barred from boxing in the All-Africa Games for failing to cut off his beard.

In 2014, Bashir had a good run at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow Scotland before losing the quarterfinals to eventual gold medallist Michael Conlan of Ireland.

However, his performances on the local scene and the few international engagements have been wanting, much to the worry of his supporters.

A close source told us that Bashir no longer gives much time to training because he is busy with other work.

Simon Barigo the general secretary Uganda Boxing Federation advised the boxer to give work harder to regain his form.

The continental tournament, which begins May 27 is also a qualifier for the World Championship in Hamburg, Germany.