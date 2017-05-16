16 May 2017

Uganda: Ssentamu a Class Above the Rest

By Fred Musisi Kiyingi

Kampala — Motocross fans left the Victoria Race Track at Garuga on Sunday divided over Fortune Ssentamu's performance in MX85cc class during the 4th round of Mountain Dew MX championship.

His partisan fans were satisfied and convinced that had the Orland siblings Aviv and Stav been present, they would not have matched Fortune.

Other rival fans could not buy it and insisted that Fortune was nowhere as good as the Orlands. But in sport, you can only compete with what is put infront of you. And Sunday's scenario was no different.

Take nothing away from Ssentamu; he was awe-inspiring on his new bike - a KTM 2017 model - as he mauled the opposition on his way to collecting a maximum 60 points from three heats. He clearly wanted to prove a point. "I promised my fans to do well and I think I did exactly that. I hope Aviv and Stav will be back in July to compete in the next round," the 12-year-old noted. Ssentamu's performance and that of Alestair Blick (MX125) and Gift Ssebuguzi (MX50) senior delighted Maxime van Pee, the Team Uganda captain. "This is what you expect at such level and it's a good build up for the team before the Africa MX championship in Botswana in August," Maxime observed.

The three-time (2014-16) MX champion was also delighted with his performance after coming out top. "The status quo was restored after I lost to Asaf ( Natan) during the second round in March. It was even sweeter with my brother Olivier also on the podium."

Elsewhere, William Blick came out top in the MX50cc Peewee winning all three heats ahead of Jorzie Walugembe. Miguel Katende never recovered from his fall in the first heat and finished fourth.

Gift Ssebuguzi won the MX50 seniors race beating Isabella Blick into second place with Malcolm Omoding third. In the MX65, it was all about the Obote family, with Akena toping ahead of Milton Akaki while Alestair Blick was the dominant force in MX 125 clinching all three heats ahead of Ali 'Bobo' Omar and Paddy Blick.

Fathu Kiggundu also showed class in winning MX2. The next round is scheduled for July 23 at Garuga.

