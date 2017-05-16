Nigeria: Boko Haram - Don't Give in to Terrorists Threat, Army Tells Nigerians

Abuja — The Nigerian Army has called on Nigerians not to give in to terrorists propaganda and empty threats.

The Nigerian Army which was reacting to video clips released by one of the released Boko Haram terrorists in exchange for the abducted Chibok school girls, described the terrorists outburst as mere propaganda.

In the first clip, the terrorist, among other things, made boastful and spurious allegations, while the second clip was about alleged indoctrination of some of the abducted Chibok school girls in captivity.

But a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, said the military has come to a very critical stage of the fight against terrorism and insurgency in Nigeria that requires more patriotism and security consciousness by all and sundry.

"We wish to state that the terrorist has lost touch with current realities. It (the video) was aimed at seeking relevance and attention. As you are all aware, he was a direct beneficiary of the process that led to the release of 82 of the abducted girls, and does not have a say or capacity to do anything, therefore his threats should be ignored," the statement said.

"We would like to assure the public that the Nigerian Army is totally committed to the federal government's determined efforts of rescuing all abducted persons and peace in the country."

"We will not relent our determined efforts of clearing the remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists as manifested through the ongoing clearance operations," the statement added.

Usman said the Nigerian Air Force is unrelenting in its bombardment while other security agencies are equally doing their best.

"Therefore, we wish to solicit for more support, cooperation and understanding of the public, particularly members of the Press. We should not give in to terrorists propaganda and empty threats. We have come to a very critical stage of the fight against terrorism and insurgency in Nigeria that require more patriotism and security consciousness by all and sundry. Gone are the days when people glamorise terrorists and their criminal acts," Usman said.