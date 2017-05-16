Uganda: Bakunzi Scores 140 As Strikers Demolish Wanderers

Kampala — When he struck a match-winning knock of 49 runs off 72 balls as Uganda whitewashed Kenya in the Easter Series last month, Derrick Bakunzi hoped he could make the final Cricket Cranes squad for the ICC World Cricket League Division Three tournament.

However, the teenage batsman was among the sacrificial lambs as coach Steve Tikolo named the final 14 last month for the May 23-31 showpiece. Bakunzi could have given up having missed out on the biggest cricket tournament to ever be held here. But to be among the best, it takes a lot of hard work and emotional maturity.

The 19-year-old resurrected with his maiden career ton as he fired 140 runs off 67 balls to help Strikers defeat Wanderers by 271 runs in the Jazz Safari Division Two tie at Budo ground on Sunday.

"I feel extremely delighted," the former Challengers player said after his innings. "I wasn't performing in the previous matches but patience paid off," he said.

The season's third win moved Strikers top of the seven-team log with 21 points after five matches.

Since leaving Challengers, the right-hand batsman had scored only 27 runs in four innings with the highest score of 14.

But after Wanderers opted to bowl first, Bakunzi, in at number seven, fired 13 boundaries and 11 sixes.

He, however, was stumped by wicket-keeper Denis Musali off Saul Kisikwe (1/83) on the penultimate ball of the 45th over.

"The ball pitched when I had moved my feet. My plan was to hit another 50 off 20 balls and see if I could get to 200. But I will take the 140." added the former Mukono Parents and Kololo SS student.

Bakunzi had shared a seventh-wicket combo of 160 runs with Rogers Olipa (83 off 38) and prior, a 66-run partnership with John Tumusiime (49 off 57).