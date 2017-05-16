Uganda: Avoid Katosi-Road Like Scandal Again

editorial

A story published in Saturday Monitor of May 13 on government signing a pact with a US-based insurance firm has kicked up a storm among Ugandans living in the Diasapora.

In the story, it is reported that CareRight Healthcare Inc, is to establish a Shs361 billion health insurance firm in Uganda. Mr Julius Murinzi, the chief executive officer of the firm, said the partnership seeks to "train healthcare personnel across the country on modern healthcare provision and to provide healthcare services to citizens under the auspices of the National Health Insurance Plan".

The Saturday Monitor also established that Speaker Rebecca Kadaga had briefed President Museveni about the deal and that the President's Private Secretary, Ms Molly Kamukama, had been asked to forward the document to Privatisation and Investment ministry and Parliament for consideration.

What is unsettling the Disapora community is not the deal, but rather the insurance firm's boss, whom they think is of questionable character.

The responses to the online version of this story were littered with claims that Mr Murinzi is a man at opposite ends with the law back in the US.

Ugandans there also claim he is a man wanted by police for various offences and they suggest that he might not be worth that money and could have duped officials in Kampala into signing the deal.

Whereas we cannot independently verify the claims yet, we shouldn't take the red flag for granted. The government needs to pay more attention to what lies beyond the flag to avoid a Katosi-Road like scandal.

Court is yet to conclude the case, which cost the country more than Shs24 billion meant for the 74km Mukono-Katosi road.

In a series of stories this newspaper published, it was indicated that Uganda National Roads Authority signed in haste a Shs16 billion agreement with Eutaw Constructions Inc in the hope that due diligence would be done later. It later emerged that the Eutaw that had signed the agreement was different from the one in the US.

The new claims over insurance deal evokes such memories. And it is our duty as a country to check such backends.

We don't want to witness another Katosi-Road like scandal.

Also, what the community in the Disapora has done, is a good gesture, but their claims should also be investigated to check blackmail.

The architects of the deal should as well clear the air and assure the public on the pact if they actually did due diligence.