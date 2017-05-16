Uganda: Struggling Giants Villa, Vipers Fight for Second

Kampala — The two started the season with an eye on the top prize. But today, SC Villa and Vipers enter direct confrontation at Masaka Recreation Ground with only a chance at second best.

"We want to finish second and that means beating Vipers," Villa coach Wasswa Bbosa told Daily Monitor yesterday, "We are also playing for pride to make our travelling fans happy."

Villa and Vipers, second and third on 52 and 49 points respectively, have had to settle for Azam Premier League (UPL) bridesmaids because newly-confirmed champions, KCCA completed the title defence last week. They face Proline tomorrow.

The battle for who finishes second will go on into the final day if this Masaka tie ends in a draw or in the visitors favour, but a Villa victory will all but seal it for the Blues.

Yet Villa's record as hosts to Vipers is hardly fancy, the latter winning three and drawing the others of the last seven trips. This is, however, the first engagement in Masaka since Villa moved there two months ago.

Vipers come into this one on the back of a 4-1 spanking of Onduparaka, with Erisa Ssekisambu grabbing a brace.

"Scoring gives me a lot of confidence and motivation to work even harder for the game against Villa," Ssekisambu, who also scored in Vipers last visit to Villa - then at Namboole -, warned.

Villa are without Alex Kitata (Awol), Emmanuel Okwi (suspended), Paul Mbowa, Martin Kizza and Ambrose Kirya (injured).

"I will try all my best to beat Vipers even if the team looks thin," insisted Bbosa, "The reserve players know it is their chance to prove themselves."

Bbosa will hope striker Umar Kasumba continues among the goals in the absence of Okwi. Villa's last home game was a disappointing 2-2 draw with Police but they beat Soana 2-0 in their most recent fixture.

Vipers coach Jorge da Costa is without Moses Waiswa, who is nursing a back problem and Keziron Kizito.

Elsewhere, Bul, Kirinya-Jinja, Bright Stars, Police, Lweza and Sadolin all still go into today's matches as drop candidates, at least mathematically.

But it is second and third from bottom Sadolin Paints and Lweza, on 26 and 28 points respectively, that are in more desperate times at home to Express and Kirinya.