Kamuli — Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has tasked the Kamuli chief administrative officer and the Resident District Commissioner to take action on health officers for failing health service delivery and causing embarrassment to government.

Speaking during the launch of a mosquito nets distribution exercise at Mbulamuti Sub-county headquarters last Saturday, Ms Kadaga said she was disappointed that the medical equipment she lobbied and handed over to the district hospital have not been put into use and patients are referred to private clinics for scan and X-ray.

She said this is sabotage, indiscipline and subversive actions which must be acted upon immediately.

"Bwana RDC as head of security in this district and CAO as head of civil servants, I want to express my frustrations that border on insult that the modern medical equipment I lobbied from American friends and handed over to you in October last year are not being used and my people are being told to go for scanning and x-ray at a private facility at higher costs. This is sabotage and foul play to discredit me and government and must stop. So take action," MS Kadaga said.

Kadaga warned that efforts to improve health and other services to the people should not be frustrated by a few lacksture individuals.

She said it is incompetence for heads of department not to notice the agony patients go through and use scapegoat of "connections, orders from above not to improve service delivery thus chasing the public to private and traditional health services.

The district health officer, Dr Aggrey Batezaaki, acknowledged that patients are not getting radiography services in the district hospital but hastened to add that he has instituted a committee to probe it.

Mr Batezaaki also raised concern that there are some civil servants who are politically protected.