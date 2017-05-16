16 May 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Rayon, Police to Faceoff in Peace Cup Quarter-Finals

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Kamasa

Peace Cup defending champions Rayon Sports will take on 2015 winners, Police FC in the quarter-finals of 2017 Peace Cup-the last eight will be played over two legs next month.

The line-up for other matches of last eight will see eight-time champions APR FC face the winner between Bugesera FC and second division side AS Muhanga, who faceoff in the last 16 second leg on Tuesday (today)-AS Muhanga hold a slender 1-0 lead from the first leg.

AS Kigali, winners of this competition in 2013 will face Amagaju FC while Espoir will be up against Marines FC.

"It is a tough competition for sure. We knew every step we take, it becomes difficult but we have to be ready for the challenge ahead. We will only focus on each match at a time," said the Rayon Sports assistant coach, Maurice Nshimiyimana.

Nshimiyimana, who continues to speak to the press on behalf of head coach Djuma Masudi, added, "We are going to prepare for the next matches in the best way possible because our target is to win the title again."

Rayon Sports reached the last eight after eliminating Musanze FC 5-4 on aggregate following a 3-3 draw in the second leg on Sunday at Amahoro National Stadium, having won the first leg 2-1 last week.

The 2015 champions, Police FC played a 1-all draw away to Gicumbi FC on Saturday. Dany Usengimana scored an early goal for the visitors before Nkunzimana Sadi equalized for the hosts. The result sent the Cops side to the last eight with a 3-1 aggregate win.

Rwanda

How Open Airspace Will Bring Over 46,000 Jobs and U.S.$202 Million

More than 46,000 jobs and $202 million could be added to the region's growth domestic product (GDP) per annum if East… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.