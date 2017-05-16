Rwanda: Rayon, Police to Faceoff in Peace Cup Quarter-Finals

Peace Cup defending champions Rayon Sports will take on 2015 winners, Police FC in the quarter-finals of 2017 Peace Cup-the last eight will be played over two legs next month.

The line-up for other matches of last eight will see eight-time champions APR FC face the winner between Bugesera FC and second division side AS Muhanga, who faceoff in the last 16 second leg on Tuesday (today)-AS Muhanga hold a slender 1-0 lead from the first leg.

AS Kigali, winners of this competition in 2013 will face Amagaju FC while Espoir will be up against Marines FC.

"It is a tough competition for sure. We knew every step we take, it becomes difficult but we have to be ready for the challenge ahead. We will only focus on each match at a time," said the Rayon Sports assistant coach, Maurice Nshimiyimana.

Nshimiyimana, who continues to speak to the press on behalf of head coach Djuma Masudi, added, "We are going to prepare for the next matches in the best way possible because our target is to win the title again."

Rayon Sports reached the last eight after eliminating Musanze FC 5-4 on aggregate following a 3-3 draw in the second leg on Sunday at Amahoro National Stadium, having won the first leg 2-1 last week.

The 2015 champions, Police FC played a 1-all draw away to Gicumbi FC on Saturday. Dany Usengimana scored an early goal for the visitors before Nkunzimana Sadi equalized for the hosts. The result sent the Cops side to the last eight with a 3-1 aggregate win.