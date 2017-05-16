Rwanda: RSSB Staff Donate Cows to Vulnerable Families in Nyarugenge

Members of Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF) working at Rwanda Social Security Board (RSSB) have donated 21 cows worth Rwf6.3 million to vulnerable families in Kanyinya sector, Nyarugenge District.

Innocent Nyirishema, their chairman, said the money was contributed by members to lift poor citizens out of poverty through one-cow-per-family programme.

"We wish these cows reproduce so that recipients can pass on the offsprings to other vulnerable neighbours. The cows can help curb malnutrition and provide fertilisers to improve agricultural productivity," he said.

He stressed that it is after getting out of poverty that the beneficiaries can be able to subscribe to health insurance.

Pascal Habineza, one of the beneficiaries lauded Girinka scheme, saying it is going to help him return milk on his menu again.

On the same day Direct Aid organization also provided 10 cows to poor families during the same event on Friday evening.

Védaste Nsabimana, the vice mayor in charge of Finance and Economic Development in Nyarugenge District said the latest donations helped the district to meet their girinka target of providing cows to 1,876 families since 2006 in Nyarugenge District.

Government seeks to reach the target of distributing 350,000 cows to needy households by end of the year under One-Cow-per-Poor Family programme.

So far, over 280,000 cows have so far been distributed to vulnerable families, according to figures from the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources.