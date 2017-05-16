Rwanda: Lawyers Urged On Genocide Ideology

Members of Rwanda Bar Association have been reminded of their role in uprooting genocide ideology in the country.

Julien Gustave Kavaruganda, president of Rwanda Bar Association, made the remarks last Friday during a commemorative event at Nyarubuye Genocide Memorial site in Kirehe District.

The lawyers had visited the memorial to honour victims of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi and particularly victims who were legal counsels.

Nyarubuye Genocide memorial site hosts remains of 58,522 Genocide victims.

Names of some former legal counsels who were killed in the genocide are; Canisius Kayumba, Oscar Ruzagiriza, Théophille Nsanzabaganwa, Augustin Ruzindana, Félicien Ngango, Jean Marie Vianney Kayijuka among others.

"Today we remember our elders, former legal counsels who were killed during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, the victims buried in this Nyarubuye Genocide memorial and all the victims of the Genocide countrywide. As lawyers we examine our role and strive for 'never again' to genocide in our country and to prevent its ideology through all possible ways," Kavaruganda said.

Dancille Mukandoli, the representative of families of legal counsels' victims told members of the Bar to commit efforts to promote love among Rwandans by uprooting genocide ideology.

Rwanda Bar Association has 1152 legal counsels presently and every year they remember 15 victims who were former employees of the Bar.