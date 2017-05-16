16 May 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Lawyers Urged On Genocide Ideology

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Elias Hakizimana

Members of Rwanda Bar Association have been reminded of their role in uprooting genocide ideology in the country.

Julien Gustave Kavaruganda, president of Rwanda Bar Association, made the remarks last Friday during a commemorative event at Nyarubuye Genocide Memorial site in Kirehe District.

The lawyers had visited the memorial to honour victims of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi and particularly victims who were legal counsels.

Nyarubuye Genocide memorial site hosts remains of 58,522 Genocide victims.

Names of some former legal counsels who were killed in the genocide are; Canisius Kayumba, Oscar Ruzagiriza, Théophille Nsanzabaganwa, Augustin Ruzindana, Félicien Ngango, Jean Marie Vianney Kayijuka among others.

"Today we remember our elders, former legal counsels who were killed during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, the victims buried in this Nyarubuye Genocide memorial and all the victims of the Genocide countrywide. As lawyers we examine our role and strive for 'never again' to genocide in our country and to prevent its ideology through all possible ways," Kavaruganda said.

Dancille Mukandoli, the representative of families of legal counsels' victims told members of the Bar to commit efforts to promote love among Rwandans by uprooting genocide ideology.

Rwanda Bar Association has 1152 legal counsels presently and every year they remember 15 victims who were former employees of the Bar.

Rwanda

How Open Airspace Will Bring Over 46,000 Jobs and U.S.$202 Million

More than 46,000 jobs and $202 million could be added to the region's growth domestic product (GDP) per annum if East… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.