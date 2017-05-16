Nigeria: Wizkid, Tekno, Davido, Mr. Eazi, Others Make 2017 BET Awards Nomination

Nigerian music acts, Wizkid, Tekno, Davido and Mr. Eazi, have been nominated for the 2017 BET Awards in the highly controversial "Best International Act: Africa Category".
This year's award would see Starboy Music boss, Wizkid, making the list in the same category for the second time in a row; while this serves as a debut appearance for Tekno and Mr. Eazi.
Tekno's appearance does not come as a surprise to fans, music lovers and critics as he has had a progressive career after dishing out his groundbreaking single in 2016 titled "Pana".
In the same vein, Starboy Music Worldwide act, Mr. Eazi, who also became a household name with his unique style stole the shine in 2016 with his rave single dubbed "Skin Tight" and also his chart-topping EP "Accra to Lagos" which was released in 2017.
Other African artistes vying to take home the award in the same category are; AKA (South Africa), Babes Wodumo (South Africa), Nasty C (South Africa).
In the international scene, the "Best Female R&B/Pop Artist" category would see pop-stars; Beyonce, Mary J. Blige and Rihanna battle it head on.
With an impressive yet highly competitive year, the highly coveted "Album of the Year" awards would also see Beyonce, J. Cole, Bruno Mars, Solange and Chance the Rapper contending for the prize.
This year's award is slated to hold on June 25 at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.
See full list below.
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
BEYONCÉ
KEHLANI
MARY J. BLIGE
RIHANNA
SOLANGE
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
BRUNO MARS
CHRIS BROWN
THE WEEKND
TREY SONGZ
USHER
Best Group
2 CHAINZ & LIL WAYNE
A TRIBE CALLED QUEST
FAT JOE & REMY MA
MIGOS
RAE SREMMURD
Best Collaboration
BEYONCÉ FT. KENDRICK LAMAR - FREEDOM
CHANCE THE RAPPER FT. 2 CHAINZ & LIL WAYNE - NO PROBLEM
CHRIS BROWN FT. GUCCI MANE & USHER - PARTY
DJ KHALED FT. BEYONCÉ & JAY Z - SHINING
MIGOS FT. LIL UZI VERT - BAD AND BOUJEE
RAE SREMMURD FT. GUCCI MANE - BLACK BEATLES
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
BIG SEAN
CHANCE THE RAPPER
DRAKE
FUTURE
J. COLE
KENDRICK LAMAR
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
CARDI B
MISSY ELLIOTT
NICKI MINAJ
REMY MA
YOUNG M.A.
Video of the Year
BEYONCÉ - SORRY
BIG SEAN - BOUNCE BACK
BRUNO MARS - 24K MAGIC
MIGOS FT. LIL UZI VERT - BAD AND BOUJEE
SOLANGE - CRANES IN THE SKY
Video Director of the Year
BENNY BOOM - KEHLANI "CRZY"
BRUNO MARS & JONATHAN LIA - BRUNO MARS "THAT'S WHAT I LIKE"
DIRECTOR X - ZAYN MALIK "LIKE I WOULD"
HYPE WILLIAMS - TYGA "GUCCI SNAKES FT. DESIIGNER"
KAHLIL JOSEPH & BEYONCÉ KNOWLES-CARTER - BEYONCÉ "SORRY"
Best New Artist
21 SAVAGE
CARDI B
CHANCE THE RAPPER
KHALID
YOUNG M.A.
Album of the Year
24K MAGIC - BRUNO MARS
4 YOUR EYEZ ONLY - J. COLE
A SEAT AT THE TABLE - SOLANGE
COLORING BOOK - CHANCE THE RAPPER
LEMONADE - BEYONCÉ
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
CECE WINANS - NEVER HAVE TO BE ALONE
FANTASIA FT. TYE TRIBBETT - I MADE IT
KIRK FRANKLIN FT. SARAH REEVES, TASHA COBBS & TAMELA MANN - MY WORLD NEEDS YOU
LECRAE - CAN'T STOP ME NOW (DESTINATION)
TAMELA MANN - GOD PROVIDES
Best Actress
GABRIELLE UNION
ISSA RAE
JANELLE MONÁE
TARAJI P. HENSON
VIOLA DAVIS
Best Actor
BRYSHERE Y. GRAY
DENZEL WASHINGTON
DONALD GLOVER
MAHERSHALA ALI
OMARI HARDWICK
YoungStars Award
ACE HUNTER
CALEB MCLAUGHLIN
JADEN SMITH
MARSAI MARTIN
YARA SHAHIDI
Best Movie
FENCES
GET OUT
HIDDEN FIGURES
MOONLIGHT
THE BIRTH OF A NATION
Sportswoman of the Year Award
GABBY DOUGLAS
SERENA WILLIAMS
SIMONE BILES
SKYLAR DIGGINS
VENUS WILLIAMS
Sportsman of the Year Award
CAM NEWTON
LEBRON JAMES
ODELL BECKHAM JR.
RUSSELL WESTBROOK
STEPHEN CURRY
Centric Award
FANTASIA - SLEEPING WITH THE ONE I LOVE
KEHLANI - DISTRACTION
MARY J. BLIGE - THICK OF IT
SOLANGE - CRANES IN THE SKY
SYD - ALL ABOUT ME
YUNA - CRUSH FT. USHER
Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice Award
BEYONCÉ - SORRY
BRUNO MARS - 24K MAGIC
DRAKE - FAKE LOVE
MIGOS FT. LIL UZI VERT - BAD AND BOUJEE
RAE SREMMURD FT. GUCCI MANE - BLACK BEATLES
THE WEEKND FT. DAFT PUNK - STARBOY
Best International Act: Europe
BOOBA (France)
MHD (France)
CRAIG DAVID (UK)
EMELI SANDÉ (UK)
GIGGS (UK)
SKEPTA (UK)
STORMZY (UK)
WILEY (UK)
Best International Act: Africa
AKA (South Africa)
BABES WODUMO (South Africa)
DAVIDO (Nigeria)
NASTY C (South Africa)
STONEBWOY (Ghana)
TEKNO (Nigeria)
WIZKID (Nigeria)
MR EAZI (Nigeria)