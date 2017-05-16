Nigeria: Wizkid, Tekno, Davido, Mr. Eazi, Others Make 2017 BET Awards Nomination

Photo: allafrica.com

Tekno, Davido, Wizkid and Mr Eazi.

Nigerian music acts, Wizkid, Tekno, Davido and Mr. Eazi, have been nominated for the 2017 BET Awards in the highly controversial "Best International Act: Africa Category".

This year's award would see Starboy Music boss, Wizkid, making the list in the same category for the second time in a row; while this serves as a debut appearance for Tekno and Mr. Eazi.

Tekno's appearance does not come as a surprise to fans, music lovers and critics as he has had a progressive career after dishing out his groundbreaking single in 2016 titled "Pana".

In the same vein, Starboy Music Worldwide act, Mr. Eazi, who also became a household name with his unique style stole the shine in 2016 with his rave single dubbed "Skin Tight" and also his chart-topping EP "Accra to Lagos" which was released in 2017.

Other African artistes vying to take home the award in the same category are; AKA (South Africa), Babes Wodumo (South Africa), Nasty C (South Africa).

In the international scene, the "Best Female R&B/Pop Artist" category would see pop-stars; Beyonce, Mary J. Blige and Rihanna battle it head on.

With an impressive yet highly competitive year, the highly coveted "Album of the Year" awards would also see Beyonce, J. Cole, Bruno Mars, Solange and Chance the Rapper contending for the prize.

This year's award is slated to hold on June 25 at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

See full list below.

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

BEYONCÉ

KEHLANI

MARY J. BLIGE

RIHANNA

SOLANGE

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

BRUNO MARS

CHRIS BROWN

THE WEEKND

TREY SONGZ

USHER

Best Group

2 CHAINZ & LIL WAYNE

A TRIBE CALLED QUEST

FAT JOE & REMY MA

MIGOS

RAE SREMMURD

Best Collaboration

BEYONCÉ FT. KENDRICK LAMAR - FREEDOM

CHANCE THE RAPPER FT. 2 CHAINZ & LIL WAYNE - NO PROBLEM

CHRIS BROWN FT. GUCCI MANE & USHER - PARTY

DJ KHALED FT. BEYONCÉ & JAY Z - SHINING

MIGOS FT. LIL UZI VERT - BAD AND BOUJEE

RAE SREMMURD FT. GUCCI MANE - BLACK BEATLES

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

BIG SEAN

CHANCE THE RAPPER

DRAKE

FUTURE

J. COLE

KENDRICK LAMAR

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

CARDI B

MISSY ELLIOTT

NICKI MINAJ

REMY MA

YOUNG M.A.

Video of the Year

BEYONCÉ - SORRY

BIG SEAN - BOUNCE BACK

BRUNO MARS - 24K MAGIC

MIGOS FT. LIL UZI VERT - BAD AND BOUJEE

SOLANGE - CRANES IN THE SKY

Video Director of the Year

BENNY BOOM - KEHLANI "CRZY"

BRUNO MARS & JONATHAN LIA - BRUNO MARS "THAT'S WHAT I LIKE"

DIRECTOR X - ZAYN MALIK "LIKE I WOULD"

HYPE WILLIAMS - TYGA "GUCCI SNAKES FT. DESIIGNER"

KAHLIL JOSEPH & BEYONCÉ KNOWLES-CARTER - BEYONCÉ "SORRY"

Best New Artist

21 SAVAGE

CARDI B

CHANCE THE RAPPER

KHALID

YOUNG M.A.

Album of the Year

24K MAGIC - BRUNO MARS

4 YOUR EYEZ ONLY - J. COLE

A SEAT AT THE TABLE - SOLANGE

COLORING BOOK - CHANCE THE RAPPER

LEMONADE - BEYONCÉ

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

CECE WINANS - NEVER HAVE TO BE ALONE

FANTASIA FT. TYE TRIBBETT - I MADE IT

KIRK FRANKLIN FT. SARAH REEVES, TASHA COBBS & TAMELA MANN - MY WORLD NEEDS YOU

LECRAE - CAN'T STOP ME NOW (DESTINATION)

TAMELA MANN - GOD PROVIDES

Best Actress

GABRIELLE UNION

ISSA RAE

JANELLE MONÁE

TARAJI P. HENSON

VIOLA DAVIS

Best Actor

BRYSHERE Y. GRAY

DENZEL WASHINGTON

DONALD GLOVER

MAHERSHALA ALI

OMARI HARDWICK

YoungStars Award

ACE HUNTER

CALEB MCLAUGHLIN

JADEN SMITH

MARSAI MARTIN

YARA SHAHIDI

Best Movie

FENCES

GET OUT

HIDDEN FIGURES

MOONLIGHT

THE BIRTH OF A NATION

Sportswoman of the Year Award

GABBY DOUGLAS

SERENA WILLIAMS

SIMONE BILES

SKYLAR DIGGINS

VENUS WILLIAMS

Sportsman of the Year Award

CAM NEWTON

LEBRON JAMES

ODELL BECKHAM JR.

RUSSELL WESTBROOK

STEPHEN CURRY

Centric Award

FANTASIA - SLEEPING WITH THE ONE I LOVE

KEHLANI - DISTRACTION

MARY J. BLIGE - THICK OF IT

SOLANGE - CRANES IN THE SKY

SYD - ALL ABOUT ME

YUNA - CRUSH FT. USHER

Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice Award

BEYONCÉ - SORRY

BRUNO MARS - 24K MAGIC

DRAKE - FAKE LOVE

MIGOS FT. LIL UZI VERT - BAD AND BOUJEE

RAE SREMMURD FT. GUCCI MANE - BLACK BEATLES

THE WEEKND FT. DAFT PUNK - STARBOY

Best International Act: Europe

BOOBA (France)

MHD (France)

CRAIG DAVID (UK)

EMELI SANDÉ (UK)

GIGGS (UK)

SKEPTA (UK)

STORMZY (UK)

WILEY (UK)

Best International Act: Africa

AKA (South Africa)

BABES WODUMO (South Africa)

DAVIDO (Nigeria)

NASTY C (South Africa)

STONEBWOY (Ghana)

TEKNO (Nigeria)

WIZKID (Nigeria)

MR EAZI (Nigeria)