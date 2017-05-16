Rwanda: Myasiro Gears Up for Kigali International Peace Marathon

With five days left to this year's edition of Kigali International Peace Marathon, Rwanda's Jean Marie Vianney Myasiro is set to impress in his second appearance at the annual event taking place on Sunday.

The 20-year-old will be Rwanda's medal hopeful in the men's half marathon.

Under the theme "Run for our Heroes" in honor of the lives lost during the struggle to liberate the country, the 2017 edition is expected to attract about 6,000 athletes from across the world.

Speaking to Times Sport after the Monday morning session, the Mountain Classic athlete said he is looking forward to a great performance.

"I am ready for the competition, I have been training for the past month and I am convinced this year will be a better one for me compared to last year," he revealed.

Myasiro, who says his debut was aimed at giving him a taste of the experience to prepare for this year, is aiming to become the second Rwandan male to win a medal after Jean Baptiste Ruvubi, who scooped silver in full marathon, in 2015.

The youngster however, added that, "I am keeping my expectations low but I feel confident that I can do it (get a podium finish), so let's wait for the D-day."

Last year, Myasiro finished in eighth place coming four minutes behind Kenyan Benson Kipruto who won the half marathon in 1:4:13.

No Rwandan athlete has ever won the Kigali International Peace Marathon, which has been dominated by Kenyans in both the men and women categories.

Last year, James Cheritich Tallam won gold in the men's 42km race using two hours, 19 minutes and 3 seconds ahead of compatriots Rono Kibet (2:19:20) and William Rutto Chebdi (2:20:11).

Theoneste Kayiranga (2:24:06) was Rwanda's best finisher in 7th place.

In the women category, it was also an all-Kenyan affair with the winner, Jeruiyot Chemweno, clocking 2 hours, 38 minutes and 20 seconds, ahead of Alice Cheroti Milgo Serser (2:41:32) while Jacqueline Nyetipei Kipromoo (2:53:56) got bronze.

In the half marathon, Kenyan Anges Jeruto won gold in one hour, 13 minutes and 31 seconds and Rwanda's Salome Nyirarukundo scooped silver clocking 1 hour, 13 minutes and 55 seconds.

Sunday

Half Marathon 21km

Full Marathon 42km

Run for Peace 7km