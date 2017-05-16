Nigeria: '93 Days' Gets Highest Nominations in 2017 Amaa List

The 2016 Nollywood drama thriller, 93 Days, has gotten the highest nominations on the list for the 2017 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).

This was contained in the list released by the AMAA jury in Rwanda, which was presided over by Bernie Goldblat.

The movie, '93 Days' got the highest nominations in 7 categories.

The categories include: Award For Best Nigerian Film, Award For Achievement in Soundtrack, Award For Achievement in Sound, Award For Best Director, Award For Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Award For Best Actress in a Leading Role and Award for Best Film.

The movie jointly produced by Native FilmWorks, Michel Angelo Production and Bolanle Austen-Peters Production was directed by Steve Gukas.

It features Nollywood veterans like Bimbo Akintola, Danny Clover and Bob Manuel, among others.

The movie plot focuses on the sacrifices made by men and women who risked their lives to ensure the Ebola virus was contained.

It was also dedicated to the late Dr. Ameyo Adadevoh, a Nigerian medical doctor who played a key role in ending the spread of the Ebola virus in Nigeria.

It will be recalled that Nollywood movies got 43 nominations in the general competitive categories out of the total 136 selected for the award.