15 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: '93 Days' Gets Highest Nominations in 2017 Amaa List

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA)
African Movie Academy Awards
By Opeyemi Kehinde

The 2016 Nollywood drama thriller, 93 Days, has gotten the highest nominations on the list for the 2017 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).

This was contained in the list released by the AMAA jury in Rwanda, which was presided over by Bernie Goldblat.

The movie, '93 Days' got the highest nominations in 7 categories.

The categories include: Award For Best Nigerian Film, Award For Achievement in Soundtrack, Award For Achievement in Sound, Award For Best Director, Award For Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Award For Best Actress in a Leading Role and Award for Best Film.

The movie jointly produced by Native FilmWorks, Michel Angelo Production and Bolanle Austen-Peters Production was directed by Steve Gukas.

It features Nollywood veterans like Bimbo Akintola, Danny Clover and Bob Manuel, among others.

The movie plot focuses on the sacrifices made by men and women who risked their lives to ensure the Ebola virus was contained.

It was also dedicated to the late Dr. Ameyo Adadevoh, a Nigerian medical doctor who played a key role in ending the spread of the Ebola virus in Nigeria.

It will be recalled that Nollywood movies got 43 nominations in the general competitive categories out of the total 136 selected for the award.

More on This

Rwandan Filmmaker Nominated for AMA Awards 2017

Clementine Dusabejambo's film A Place for Myself has been nominated for this year's Africa Movie Academy Awards slated… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.