Kenya/Uganda: Tusker to Sign Ugandan International Kizito

Photo: Daily Monitor

Keziron Kizito, centre, under close watch from Uganda Cranes Head Coach Milutin Sredejovic during a past national team training session.

SportPesa Premier League champions Tusker FC have moved swiftly to replace Singida United-bound Shaffik Batambuze with Ugandan international winger Kezironi Kizito.

The 18-year-old has reportedly agreed to a three year contract with the brewers effective June 2017, ending his two-season spell at Wakiso town- based Vipers SC.

"Definitely we've identified areas to strengthen when the mid-season transfer window opens. We need both a left back and a winger since Batambuze (Shaffik) is leaving. We only got him and Abdul (Hassan) at the moment but we also need a striker to help Wanga (Allan)," Tusker coach George 'Best' Nsimbe confirmed to Nation Sport on Monday.

"We've identified Keziron (Kizito). He is a good winger with speed and plays in the senior national team which should be a good capture for us. I have worked with him in Uganda both at club and national team level so I know his potential."

Kizito stated his pleasure in joining a team of Tusker's calibre as he looks to start his professional career in the Kenyan top flight.

"I have been admiring Tusker and I am happy that I have a chance to finally join them. I love how they've professionalised their club. I can fit in the team and their style of play. They are a well organised team and with coach Nsimbe on board, it will be even easier for me to cope because he is a good coach," Kizito, who was part of Vipers SC's 2014/15 Ugandan Premier League winning squad, told Nation Sport from his base in Kampala.

The St Mary's Kitende alumnus has 20 caps for the Uganda Cranes. He won the 2015 Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (CECAFA) Senior Challenge title before representing the Cranes in the 2016 Africa Nations Championship (Chan).

He will link up with fellow countrymen Hashim Sempala and Martin Kiiza who play for the 11-time champions.

Apart from the Ugandan, the Ruaraka-based side have also been linked with Sofapaka winger Paul Odhiambo and AFC Leopards custodian Ian Otieno.