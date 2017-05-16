16 May 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Africa: Experts Discuss Africa's Security Challenges

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Michel Nkurunziza/The New Times
African Army leaders discussing contemporary security challenges in Africa.
By Michel Nkurunziza

A three-day national security symposium opened, yesterday, at the Rwanda Defence Force Command and Staff College in Musanze District with contemporary security challenges in Africa on the agenda of discussion.

The symposium is part of course five at the College to benefit 47 students from Rwanda, Ethiopia, Kenya, Malawi, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Ghana, Nigeria and Senegal.

The symposium is looking into contemporary approaches to fighting terrorism and challenges, climate change and its implications for Africa's security and development.

Other areas of discussion are strategies and challenges in eradicating armed groups in the Great Lakes region, cyber security as national security imperative, assessment of UN peace support operations for its success, its failures and way forward.

Officiating at the opening session, Defence minister James Kabarebe said the symposium is an opportunity to bring together academic setting, national security practitioners, scholars, analysts and students to deal with subjects of national, regional and global importance.

"National security is a pillar and foundation for all our countries' development. As countries engage in diplomatic and security operations, our partnerships could have no threats. That is why we are members of United Nations, African Union and other regional organisations that have the political and legal framework to address regional and security challenges," he said.

Many African countries have persistently experienced security problems such as armed groups, conflicts, terrorism and governance as well as crimes such as drugs, human trafficking. All these require appropriate response mechanisms from within Africa itself, he added.

Maj Gen Jean Bosco Kazura, the commandant of the college, said the annual symposium helps students to understand the security situation worldwide and take measures when they are back to their country.

"As Africans, we are thinking of our security by analysing what causes problems in our continent and seek solutions," he said.

Gen Kazura added that the symposium is also part of fifth anniversary of the Staff College since its inauguration in 2012, stressing that some lessons will be extracted to inform various researchers and students in their future assignment.

Lt Col Like Like, one of the students from Zambia, said the security aspects of every situation have to be understood.

"We learnt how to manage situations before they escalate because as military we have to provide leadership and direction where it is required," he said.

Approach against terrorism

Nigerian army chief commander, Lt Gen Tukur Yuzuf Buratai, one of the panelists, observed that leadership challenges can cause failure in fighting terrorism.

"Several factors such as ethnic, political, religious groups are attributed to forming terrorism. However, leadership is key at all levels as well as compliance, coordination in fighting against terrorism. Other challenges in combating terrorism is under-development in some areas. Together with fighting that, there is need of developing special forces and well equipped troops across Africa to fight terrorists," he said.

Africa

Even 'Dull' Things Like Development Need Smart Branding

In the last two weeks, Kigali was host to three important events that seek to shape Africa's future and its place in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.