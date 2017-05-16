Rwanda: Quartet Begins Training for WTF World Championships

Two national taekwondo team players and two of their Para-Taekwondo counterparts began training on Monday at Amahoro indoor stadium ahead of the 2017 WTF World Championships and Asian Para-Taekwondo competitions slated for June and July respectively.

The World Taekwondo Championships will take place from June 24 to 30 in Muju, South Korea while the third edition of Asian Para-Taekwondo Championships will be hosted in Chuncheon, also in South Korea, on July 1.

At the World Taekwondo Championships, Rwanda will be represented by Regis Iyumva in the Men U-58kg category, while Aline Ndacyayisenga will compete in the Women U-53kg category.

For the Asian Para-Taekwondo Open that is meant for martial artists with physical impairments, Rwanda's flag will be carried by Jean Claude Niringiyimana, who was named the International Paralympic Committee's Allianz Athlete for the month of April and Jean Marie Vianney Bizumuremyi.

Niringiyimana will battle in the K44 Male under-61kg, while Bizumuremyi, the national team captain, will compete in the K42 Male under-61kg category.

During this year's second edition of African Para-Taekwondo Open, which was hosted in Kigali, Niringiyimana and Bizumuremyi scooped silver medals in their respective fight categories.