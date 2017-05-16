16 May 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Bond Market Records Rwf23.3 Million Turnover

There was low business at the local bourse yesterday, with only two active counters on the equity market, according to the Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE) daily market report.

The report indicates that Rwf22.2 million worth of bonds were traded in two deals between Rwf104.4 and Rwf105. The FXD1/2017/five-year that is redeemable on 18/02/2022 traded Rwf1.4 million worth of bonds at Rwf104.4, recording Rwf1.5 million in turnover, while the IFC 16/05/2019 pushed Rwf20.8 million worth of bonds at Rwf105, raking in Rwf21.8 million.

On the Bank of Kigali counter 500 shares changed hands in one deal, registering a total turnover of Rwf122,500. The lender closed at Rwf245, unchanged from Friday's trading session. Crystal Telecom was also stable at Rwf90. The counter recorded a total turnover of over Rwf1.9 million from 22,000 shares traded in one deal.

The equities counters were quiet and closed as follows: I&M Bank at Rwf105; Bralirwa Rwf136; Equity Bank Rwf334; NMG Rwf1,200; KCB Rwf330 and Uchumi Supermarkets at Rwf104.

Both Rwanda Share Index and All Share Index remained unchanged to close at 122.56 and 127.63 points, respectively. Market capitalisation was Rwf2.807 trillion.

At the end of the formal trading hours, Bank of Kigali had outstanding offers of 56,500 shares at Rwf245, while on the Bralirwa counter there were outstanding offers of 370,100 shares between Rwf136 and Rwf140. Both counters received no bids.

On Crystal Telecom counter, there was an outstanding offer of 25,300 shares at Rwf95 and an outstanding bid for 43,100 shares at Rwf85 and I&M Bank got outstanding offers of 468,500 shares between Rwf105 and Rwf108, but there were no interested buyers.

