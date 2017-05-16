16 May 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: More 13,000 Gisagara Households to Be Connected to National Grid

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jean d'Amour Mbonyinshuti

At least 13,000 households from Gisagara District will in two-month period get electricity from the grid, an initiative that is expected to improve livelihoods in the area, according to Infrastructure Minister James Musoni.

The revelation coincided with last week's launch of the construction of a peat power plant in Mamba sector, Gisagara District along the Akanyaru valley.

The plant is expected to generate 80MW upon completion and will be completed by 2019, according to officials.

The minister said that for residents to develop, there is need for electricity connection to enable them do more businesses to prosper.

Currently, Gisagara has 16,000 households connected to the national grid, representing 20.2 per cent of the population in the district.

This is a significant improvement from the just 24 households that were connected to electricity before the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, according to district officials.

"Even before the peat power project starts, we are going to connect other 13,000 households and when it is completed, we will start from those who will be yet to be connected and connect them," said the minister.

"In two month period you will be having electricity for you to get enough energy to use and invest in other productive businesses," he told the residents.

Gisagara District is one of the rural districts not even connected to any of the national roads.

Residents upbeat

Residents and local leaders welcomed the development, saying the new connections will bring the number of connected people to almost double.

Once more people are connected, we are optimistic that lives will be improved as we can create more jobs such as welding, hair dressing and others thanks to the electricity. Beneficiaries shall also light their houses and will simply have ways to charge their phones unlike now when we move miles to charge," said Annonciata Mugorewera, a resident from Mamba Sector.

Over the last seven years, more efforts in the energy sector have been directed towards diversified and balanced power production and supply to meet the national targets.

As a result, electricity generation capacity has increased almost three-fold from 76 megawatts in 2010 to 208 megawatts as of January.

The overall target is that by 2018, 70 per cent of Rwanda's households will be connected to electricity from the 24.5 per cent of the connected household currently, according to figures from last year.

Rwanda Energy Group (REG) officials have remained optimistic about meeting the targets.

Rwanda

Experts Discuss Continent's Security Challenges

A three-day national security symposium opened, yesterday, at the Rwanda Defence Force Command and Staff College in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.