Kenya: Education CS Matiang'i Bans Political Rallies in School

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has banned political rallies on school grounds.

Dr Matiang'i also stopped the use of school buses to ferry people to political rallies.

He told school heads to follow the new rule as it is meant to ensure safety of learners and school property.

"We should not create unnecessary anxiety and disruption of school programmes by allowing political rallies in schools," he said.

The CS said he had already consulted with major education stakeholders on the issue and a circular will be released to ensure the directive is implemented.

He was addressing over 200 school heads from Gucha South Sub-County on Monday at Nduru Boys High School in Kisii County.

He also distributed over Sh25 million to various schools in the sub-county for infrastructure development.

While warning school heads against involving themselves in politics, Dr Matiang'i said institutions to be used as polling stations will be officially handed over to the Independent Election and Boundary Commission (IEBC) after August 4.

"The schools will become IEBC property after learners break for the August holiday," he said.

WARNING ABOUT NIGHT TRAVEL

He told school principals to be extra vigilant this election season as they have a responsibility to ensure safety of students and school property.

"We want to secure our children's future. They should not be victims of political violence which we have seen occurring across the country," he said.

Dr Matiang'i said he will not relent in ensuring good and credible performance in schools and told schools that allocation of resources from next year will be based on performance.

He said the ministry will first consider equipping institutions that perform well.

The CS also warned schools against transporting pupils and students to attend co-curriculum activities at night, saying no travel should take place after 5pm.

"This is to protect our children from accidents, which can be prevented," he said.

He said it is disheartening to witness children being killed in road accidents as was case in Tanzania recently where 30 pupils died.