South Africa: Four Arrested for Murder of Mandla Hlatshwayo

Police have arrested four people for the murder of former Generations actor and Jozi FM DJ Mandla Hlatshwayo, who was shot and killed during a robbery in Soweto on Sunday night.

SAPS spokesperson Athlenda Mathe confirmed the arrests to News24.

Earlier, Acting National Police Commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane told SABC news the suspects were arrested early on Tuesday morning.

They were also in the possession of mandrax tablets, he said.

Captain Hitler Mgwenya said on Monday morning that Hlatshwayo was shot dead in Soweto on Sunday night.

"It happened at 23:00. Four armed suspects entered the pub and robbed people there. The two victims who were shot were trying to assist the other people in the pub who were being robbed," Mgwenya told News24.

