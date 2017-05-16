Tanzanian-Italian Partnership to Launch a Sh2.9 Trillion Health Project

Dodoma — Residents in Dodoma and Iringa regions must have all reason to smile as two Italian based Non-Governmental Organizations are set to launch a Sh2.9 trillion (1,203,680 Euros) worth water, health and nutrition project in the two regions.

They are Lay Volunteer International Association (LVIA) and the Doctors with Africa-CUAMM. Dubbed 'MAISHAni Maji na Lishe Project'. The timely initiative targets to reach at least 40,000 beneficiaries in the regions in question.

According to LVIA Project Officer Ms Francesca Calcavecchia, the project will be launched on Tuesday at a colorful event to be graced by Italian Ambassador to Tanzania Mr Roberto Mengoni.

Ms Calcavecchia detailed that the MAISHAni project brings together a strong International partnership cooperating for the improvement of life conditions and the decrease of child mortality, through water and nutrition interventions, for a total of 40,000 beneficiaries in Dodoma and Iringa Regions.

"The project is co-financed by the Italian Agency for Development and Cooperation (AICS) for a total amount of 1.203.680 Euros (75% of total project cost) and UNICEF," she told The Citizen.

She added that among key relevant actors in the partnership includes four District Councils (Kongwa, Chamwino, Iringa and Mufindi), Hydroid (Water for development Management Institute), MR&D (Italian company), two Universities (University of Dodoma-UDOM and University of Turin-Italy) and Ufundiko (local NGO).

"During the launch event the objectives of the project and the roles and responsibilities of actors will be presented to Authorities and Stakeholders," she said.

LVIA is an Italian NGO founded in 1966, and currently operating in 10 African countries with a vision of development interventions to empower people, to develop more effective livelihood strategies, increasing the value of their assets and creating new opportunities for living a healthy and productive life.

LVIA has been working in Tanzania since 1986 by supporting the community development in the WASH, agriculture and health sector in the Regions of Dodoma, Morogoro and Singida.

LVIA is currently carrying out, together with the local institutions, several activities in Kongwa and Chamwino District rural areas in order to strengthen the water resource management capacity of the villages.

Doctors with Africa Cuamm (CUAMM) is an Italian NGO established in 1950 to train doctors to provide lifesaving care in Sub-Saharan Africa.