Rwanda: AS Kigali, Rayon Sports Book Peace Cup Quarter-Final Slots

AS Kigali and reigning champions Rayon Sports have joined APR and Police FC in the last eight of the 2017 Peace Cup.

On Sunday afternoon, the second leg game between Rayon Sports against Musanze FC at Amahoro National Stadium ended 3-3 but Rayon qualified with a 5-4 aggregate following their 2-1 win in the first leg.

In another game played on Sunday night, AS Kigali and Mukura settled for a 1-all draw at Stade de Kigali. Midfielder Eric Nsabimana put the hosts in lead after 44 minutes from Hamidou Ndayisaba's cross before Ally Niyonzima equalized for the visitor in the 78th minute from a spot kick.

AS Kigali cruised to the last eight 3-1 on aggregate. Elsewhere, Espoir FC defeated Etincelles 2-0 to qualify 3-1 on aggregate.

At Amahoro Stadium, despite early scares from Musanze, who dominated the opening minutes of the game, Rayon Sports took the lead in the 7th minute through attacking midfielder Pierrot Kwizera, who went on to score a hat trick.

The Burundi international doubled the lead ten minutes later when he connected a half volley into the back of the net off Moustapha Nsengiyumva's well-taken free kick.

Musanze FC pulled one back through former Rayon Sports forward Peter Kagabo Otema, who dribbled past three Rayon Sports defenders before unleashing a powerful shot past goalkeeper, Eric 'Bakame' Ndayishimiye.

Sosethene Habimana's side equalized in the 63rd minute courtesy of Jean Pierre Maombi but eight minutes later, Kwizera struck again for the third time to re-establish Rayon Sports' lead. However, with three minutes to full time, the visitors equalized for the third time, thanks to Youssuf Munyakazi.

The match referee added on seven minutes of stoppage time, which the title holders managed to control and secured qualification to the last eight.

Earlier on Saturday, eight-time winners, APR FC thrashed Sunrise FC 4-0 to reach the last eight with Issa Bigirimana bagging a brace while Nkizingabo Fiston and Sekamana Maxime scored the other two goals.

The 2015 champions Police FC played a 1-all draw away to Gicumbi FC. Dany Usengimana scored an early goal for the visitors before Nkunzimana Sadi equalised for the hosts. The result sent the Cops side to the last eight with a 3-1 aggregate win.

Sunday

Rayon Sports 3-3 Musanze FC (Agg. 5-4)

Espoir FC 2-0 Etincelles (Agg. 3-1)

AS Kigali 1-1 Mukura (Agg. 3-1)