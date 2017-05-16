Tanzania: 70-Year Old Woman Charged With Stealing a Car

Dar es Salaam — A 70-year old woman, Fatuma Mohamed has been charged at Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court with stealing a motor vehicle.

Ms Mohamed and her co-accused Mr Aziz Njakula, 36, who is a businessman, were arraigned before resident magistrate Thomas Simba where they denied the charge and released on bail.

State Attorney Hamis Saidi alleged that the accused were facing two counts of stealing and storing stolen property.

Prosecution alleged on the first count which facing Mr Njakula that, on July 9, 2015 at Mnazi Mmoja area in Dar es Salaam store a motor vehicle make Toyota Hiace, a property of Choice Motors Company.

Ms Mohamed is facing a second count of storing the stolen motor vehicle at her home, at Nzasa area in Dar es Salaam.

The accused were released after presenting two reliable sureties who signed a bond of Sh10 million each.

The case was adjourned to May 30.