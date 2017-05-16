15 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: 70-Year Old Woman Charged With Stealing a Car

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Rosina John

Dar es Salaam — A 70-year old woman, Fatuma Mohamed has been charged at Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court with stealing a motor vehicle.

Ms Mohamed and her co-accused Mr Aziz Njakula, 36, who is a businessman, were arraigned before resident magistrate Thomas Simba where they denied the charge and released on bail.

State Attorney Hamis Saidi alleged that the accused were facing two counts of stealing and storing stolen property.

Prosecution alleged on the first count which facing Mr Njakula that, on July 9, 2015 at Mnazi Mmoja area in Dar es Salaam store a motor vehicle make Toyota Hiace, a property of Choice Motors Company.

Ms Mohamed is facing a second count of storing the stolen motor vehicle at her home, at Nzasa area in Dar es Salaam.

The accused were released after presenting two reliable sureties who signed a bond of Sh10 million each.

The case was adjourned to May 30.

Tanzania

Legislators Split On the Fate of Pregnant Schoolgirls

It is now crystal clear that Members of Parliament (MPs) are divided as to whether impregnated school children should… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.