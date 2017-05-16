Photo: The Citizen

A panoramic view of Dodoma.

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has disbanded the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday and ordered that its property and activities be moved to the Dodoma Municipal Council.

According to a statement issued by the Director of Presidential Communication at State House Mr Gerson Msigwa, President Magufuli dissolved CDA by signing a document with his order to disband the Authority at State House in Dar es Salaam.

The event was witnessed by Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan; Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa; Lands, Housing and Settlement Development Minister William Lukuvi and Justice and Constitution Minister Palagamba Kabudi.

The others who were present include the Deputy Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliament, Labour, Youth, Employment and the Disabled) Antony Mavunde; Chief Secretary Balozi John Kijazi; Dodoma Regional Commissioner Jordan Rugimbana and other leaders.

The president said he had decided to disband CDA and shifted its duties to the Dodoma Municipal Council in order to do away with confusion in the provision of services to members of the public.

He said the confusion was caused by the dispute between the two organs, explaining that CDA was also dissolved in order to move with the current demands that had proved that there was no need of having CDA.

Besides that, President Magufuli also dissolved the CDA Board as the former CDA Chief Director Paskasi Muragili would be assigned other duties.

The president also ordered that all the workers of CDA be shifted to the Dodoma Municipal Council and other government offices as it was deemed appropriate.

The head of state further ordered that all the title deeds with the limitation of 33 year ownership, which were being issued by CDA be changed to the limitation of 99 year ownership as applied in other parts of the country.

"Residents of Dodoma have been complaining of this problem for a very long time, as even when I was in my presidential campaigns in 2015 they complained vehemently about it. So, now I have fulfilled what I promised them. I believe by making this decision, people's complaints will now be solved and also it will mean that we have removed the obstacle of short term land ownership that caused investors to fail to put up industries in Dodoma.

"So, all responsibilities are now taken over by Dodoma Municipality. I will not be pleased to keep hearing excuses. Go and prepare well so that things could go as planned," President Magufuli insisted.

Both Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa thanked the president for the decision and promised to closely supervise the process of shifting the CDA responsibilities to the Dodoma Municipal Council.

CDA was established by the presidential order on 1 April, 1978 and announced in the Government Gazette no. 230 and was officially dissolved on 15 May, 2017 by the presidential order and published in the Government Gazette.