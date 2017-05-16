Tanzania: Ndalichako Sacks Two Education Officials Over Error-Laden Books Scandal

Dodoma — The Minister for Education, Science and Technology Prof Joyce Ndalichako on Monday evening sacked Acting Commissioner of Education Mr Nicholas Bureta and Acting Director of Tanzania Institute of Education (TIE) Dr Elia Kidga over error-laden books scandal.

Prof Ndalichako announced the move in the parliament to salvage her budget following an attempt by MPs to block it over the matter.

Earlier, the Minister told the august House that an independent team has been formed to probe the matter, and when the results are tabled in her desk stringent disciplinary measures will be taken against all officials who let the matter pass under their nose.

Deputy Minister Eng Stella Manyanya had made a public apology over the scandal, but Prof Ndalichako refused to apologize saying she will deal fairly and squarely with TIE and Ministry officials.

However, the MPs led by Ms Esther Mmasi (Special Seats-CCM) couldn't buy the minister's commitment and threatened to block the minister's salary.

The MPs from both the ruling party CCM and Opposition Camp rallied behind Ms Mmasi and wanted a more realistic commitment from the minister.

"With all powers bestowed on me, I do here by declare that the Acting Commissioner of Education and Acting Director of TIE to vacate their offices effectively immediately to pave the way for the probe on the matter," declared Prof Ndalichako.

The Minister's decision neautralised the atmosphere and allowed the budget to be passed.