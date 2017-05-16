Dar es Salaam — No Tanzanian has been affected by Ebola, following the recent outbreak that occurred at North-east Bas-Uele in DR Congo.

Speaking to reporters on Monday the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Dr Mpoki Ulisubisya revealed this, adding that a team of six people will travel to Kigoma and Kagera regions on Tuesday in order to boost diagnosis in the areas. The team will work on diagnosing people entering the country so that can identify whether they have the virus.

In view of this, the government has cautioned the residents in Mwanza,Kigoma, Rukwa, Katavi, Singerema and Kagera which are neighbor to DR Congo to report to authorities in case of people arriving in the country likely with disease symptoms.

According to him, the government has received information from the international Health Regulations - National Focal Point on the

existence of Ebola in DR Congo whereby three people out of nine who were reported to be affected have already died.

"So far in our country there is no patient proven to have been the affected by diseases...but we are still taking cautions since some of regions are close to that country," he said.

He added that in order to prevent the disease the ministry is taking precautions including boosting the isolation unit in Temeke, as well as improving laboratories which are special for diagnosing the Ebola virus located in Mbeya and Dar es Salaam.

The government will also continue to provide information to public through local government to improve diagnosis system in all boarders,airports and ports including Rysumo, Kabanga, Mtukula and Kigoma port.

PS however said the ministry will start thermal screening at boarders and airports to travelers from DR Congo as well as continue educating visitors on existence of Ebola.