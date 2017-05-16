Tanzania: Kilimanjaro Machine Tools Plant Seeks Sh1.5 Billion Capital

Moshi — Tanzania's industrial equipment manufacturer, the Kilimanjaro Machine Tools Company (KMTC) is finalising negotiations with one of social security funds to secure Sh1.5 billion needed as running capital for smooth production of the much needed factory equipment.

The company resumed production last year after its revamp by the state-run National Development Corporation (NDC) but it's not smooth due to capital shortfall.

The factory collapsed in 1990s after Bulgarian investors pulled out of the project but now the firm is restarting afresh.

KMTC general manager Adriano Nyaluke told the visiting members of the press on Saturday that the management was optimistic about the loan which would revamp the "sleeping giant".

"We are in the final stages of concluding negotiations with the social security fund for raising the needed initial capital of at least Sh1.5 billion for two phases of restoring the company," he said without disclosing the fund citing confidentiality.

He clarified that the first phase of production restoration includes acquisition of materials, especially castings and refurbishment of machine shop and other production lines for manufacturing of machines and spare-parts.

The second phase will focus on market study, establishment of new production for new customers of machine tools.

"The preliminary market survey has shown that the local demand of capital equipment and spare-parts is very high. The neighbouring countries such as Ethiopia, Uganda and Rwanda have also been requesting us to supply machine tools but we have no capacity at the moment," said Mr Nyaluke.

According to him, the management has an uphill task of refurbishing the company machineries in almost all lines of production as they were dormant for a long time.

He said the third phase which will cater for installing the modern foundry needs Sh10 billion for sustainable production.