Tanzania: Govt Responds to Fear That Dar Will Soon Lose Nyamachoma

Dar es Salaam — The government is in a process of drafting a plan that will ensure cities that cannot produce charcoal are able to access the product once the government notice to regulate movement of charcoal from one district to another comes into effect.

Tanzania Forest Services (TFS) CEO Prof. Santos Silayo refuted claims that the government planned to ban use of charcoal in the country effective July 1, this year as reported in the media on Monday. This also brought fears that food businesses involved with selling nyamachoma (barbeque), would be affected. However, Prof Silayo stressed that the government has banned movement of charcoal from one district to another district in a bid to restrict supply and promote alternative use of other energy sources.

"Charcoal is an important source of energy in the country and that is why the government has been promoting production of charcoal in a sustainable way," he said.

He noted that permits for natural forestry are issued on agreement to strengthen the harvested area and that production of charcoal should ensure there is no environment degradation.

In view of this, he stressed that the government was looking at alternative sources of energy like gas and electricity while at the same time promoting use of forest plantations, residual brans rubbish from industries and homes for production of charcoal.

Prof. Silayo said that following the government order to not transport charcoal from one district to another, they were in a process of preparing a government notice as they come up with a plan on how the order will be implemented.

"We are not yet sure when the movement restrictions will start but we are trying to reduce production of charcoal from natural forest,' he stressed.

Adding that one's restriction of charcoal movement starts, they will look for alternative ways for big cities including Dar es Salaam that does not produce to access the product.

He further says that currently there are companies seeking to produce charcoal to supply to cities that cannot access the product.