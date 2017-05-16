South Africa: Discrimination Against Girls Worsens in South Africa - Kidsrights Index 2017

Discrimination against girls, HIV/Aids-affected children and those with albinism has worsened in South Africa, according to the annual KidsRights Index.

The annual global ranking which rates 165 countries in children's rights has put the country in 84th place - up from last year's 109 spot, the index released on Monday has found.

According to the index, improvements in immunisation and data collection have boosted SA's score.

However, its overall performance was considered average.

Portugal being this year's global frontrunner has brought South Africa's ratings down in terms of increased discrimination against children. "This puts vulnerable child groups, including disabled youngsters and those on the streets, more at risk of violence, abuse and the denial of basic services." Founder and chairperson of the KidsRights foundation, Marc Dullaert, said a non-discrimination policy needs to be a priority for South Africa in 2017. "Discrimination is severely hampering the opportunities of future generations to reach their full potential," Dullaert said.The index has also highlighted that the country had slightly improved the way in which it fosters an enabling environment for children's rights.It has also revealed that the country ranks poorly in the domains Life (ranked 125) as well as Health (107), notwithstanding improvements regarding the immunisation of children.

Source: News24