Tanzania: Stop Mercury-Containing Substance

Environmental health stakeholders are calling for the passing of legislations in Tanzania that will ban the use of dental amalgam, a liquid mercury and metal mixture used by dentists in the treatment of tooth decay.

The goal is to further to protect children, pregnant women and all people in the general population from the health risks associated with the substances containing mercury.

Information from World Health Organization (WHO) shows that mercury may have toxic effects on the nervous, digestive and immune systems, and on lungs, kidneys, skin and eyes.

Mercury is considered by the WHO as one of the top ten chemicals or groups of chemicals of major public health concern.

Amalgam, is a combination of metals that has been the most popular and effective filling material used in dentistry for the last 150 years, however, some health experts have raised concerns about the use of amalgam because it contains mercury.

"Now as we speak, some countries in the European Union EU and the United Kingdom have passed legislations to ban the use of dental amalgam for children and pregnant women," says Ms Fransica Katagira, chairperson for Agenda for Environment and Responsible Development (Agenda).

Bangladesh and Ivory Coast are currently in the process of amending their dentists training curricular, according to Ms Fransica.

Amalgam is less costly compared to other materials. It also holds up better over time, especially in teeth that undergo a lot of pressure and wear when people chew.

She believes, an agreement, known as The Minamata Convention on Mercury; which is an international treaty designed to protect human health and the environment from the risks of mercury is useful in dealing with the problem.

The treaty was adopted in Kumamoto, Japan in October 2013 to safeguard humans and the environment from mercury and its compounds against pollution.

The convention, Ms Katagira says, would also help the country deliver on the commitment to protect the environment, the health of Tanzanians and the global population from mercury emissions.

Ms Katagira says there are studies showing that dental amalgam contains 50 per cent mercury; which is considered to be poisonous for the nervous system. However, she suggests, there are alternatives to the dental amalgam.

"Mercury free dentistry protects people's heath and their environment. It is due to that fact that 40 African Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) endorsed the Abuja Deceleration for Mecury - Free Dentistry for Africa which was developed by their representatives met in Nigeria 2014," she said during a recent workshop to discuss the way forward on the passing of legislation against mercury. The declaration states that Africa shall be the first continent to end amalgam use.

But this is possible if countries set up enabling policies including the amendment of dental school curricula to ensure that dentists at all levels receive adequate knowledge and skills on the use of mercury free dental fillings.