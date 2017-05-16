Kenya: Sportpesa Now Scale Down Hull Deal

Gaming firm SportPesa's shirt sponsorship with English Premier League club Hull City will continue despite the team's demotion from the English Premier League.

The figures involved will, however, "reduce significantly" following this new development as per the two parties' contractual agreement.

This was confirmed by SportPesa chief executive officer Ronald Karauri who told Nation Sport that apart from the monies involved, SportPesa intends to remain in partnership with Hull City until the expiry of their contract in July 2019.

The strategic shift comes as SportPesa UK on Monday signed a deal to be the main betting partner of nine-time English Premier League champions Everton FC.

The deal is effective from June 1, and will see the SportPesa brand feature on the club's shirts for the 2017/18 season, effectively maintaining the company's visibility in the premiership even after Hull's relegation.

"We welcome SportPesa to the Everton family and look forward to working closely with a rapidly growing, global company. Over the coming months and years, we will work together to realise our ambitions. We look forward to an exciting partnership together," Everton chief executive Robert Elstone said on Monday.

SportPesa UK marketing manager, Shaun Simmonds, underscored that associating with Everton, one of the most respected institutions in world football, was in line with the company's strategy of developing sports by expanding within the UK.

"We are still on for the next three years. The only thing that will change is the sponsorship amount. That is obviously going to reduce significantly according to the terms in the contract," he said.

SportPesa announced their "multi-million pound" partnership with Hull City on July 25, 2016, thereby becoming the first Kenyan company to sponsor an English Premier League club.

The specific amounts that the betting company offered the English club were not revealed immediately, although it later emerged that the deal was worth Sh400 million (£3M).

The deal was made possible by Samson Sport Consultancy Ltd, and Hull City officials confirmed that it was the highest amounts they had received in shirt sponsorships in the club's 113 years of existence.