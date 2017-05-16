Tanzania: Karatu Car Crash Survivors Arrive in the U.S. for Treatment

Dar es Salaam — Three Lucky Vicent Primary School children who survived the horror crash that killed their fellow 32 children two teachers and a driver arrived on Sunday in the US for treatment (on Monday, East African time).

This is after the Samaritan's Purse responded to the nation's tragedy by transporting the hurting children to the US for urgently needed medical care.

According to Samaritan Purse International Relief website, Samaritan's Purse sent out a DC -8 airplane to Tanzania to pick up the children including Wilson (12), Sadhia (12) and Doreen (13).

The children were accompanied by their mothers, together with a Tanzanian doctor and nurse and World Medical Mission director Ed Morrow

They will be receiving specialized trauma care at a hospital in Sioux City, Iowa.

Upon their arrival in Charlotte on Sunday night they were quickly transferred to a specially equipped Phoenix airplane that transported them to Sioux City.

Thirty-two of the children's primary school classmates and three adults--two teachers and the driver--were killed in the May 6 crash when their bus plunged off a gravel road into a steep ravine in remote northern Tanzania. They were on the way to another school to take an exam when the accident occurred.

Arusha Regional Commissioner Mrisho Gambo was at the airport to wish the children well in the journey and treatment in the US.

The Samaritan Purse explain on their website that how the plight of the surviving children came to the attention of Franklin Graham is providential at every step and begins with three missionaries who acted as Good Samaritans at the scene of the horrifying crash.

The missionaries, serving with Siouxland Tanzania Education Medical Ministries (STEMM), happened upon the accident moments after it occurred. Jumping out of their vehicle and rushing to join others already scurrying to help were Jennifer Milby, a licensed nurse practitioner; Manda Volkers, a nurse with 25 years of experience; and Kevin Negaard, the executive director of Sunnybrook Church in Sioux City.

As they pulled bodies from the wreckage, the missionaries found three children who, despite massive injuries, still had heartbeats. After stabilizing them, the missionaries helped put them into arriving ambulances, which rushed them to a local hospital.

"Kevin, Jennifer, and Manda were by the sovereignty of God late by an hour and a half that morning to where they were going," explained Dr. Steven Meyer, a Sioux City orthopedic surgeon and STEMM's co-founder and board president. "If they had been two minutes earlier, they never would have seen it, and they never would have known about it.

"There's no question that God put them there at that point in time," Dr. Meyer added.

Former Member of Parliament Lazaro Nyalandu, arranged a meeting for Dr. Meyer with Samia Suluhu Hassan, Tanzania's Vice President. She agreed to talk with the country's president John Magufuli to allow the children go for treatment, which was agreed upon.