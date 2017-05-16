Tanzania: Nkasi Man Jailed for 30 Years Over Rape Attempt

Sumbawanga — The Nkasi District Court in Rukwa Region has sentenced Jovin Bukambo ,30, a resident of Nkomolo in the district to 30 years in jail for the offence of attempting to rape Ms Maria Tenganamba ,60.

Passing the sentence yesterday, the court's resident magistrate, Ramadhani Rugemalila, said he was satisfied, beyond reasonable doubt, with the evidence produced by the Prosecution and convicted the accused.

Therefore, the convict was jailed for 30 years by the magistrate under section no. 132 of penal code section 16 as reviewed in 2002.

Earlier, Prosecutor Hamimu Gwelo told the court that the suspect committed the offence on October 16 last year, at the home of the plaintiff in the area of Nkomolo in Nkasi District at 17pm, whereby the suspect attacked the woman and attempted to sexually assaulting her.

Gwelo further told the court that before the suspect committed the offence the old woman screamed for help and was rescued by some youths, who were nearby and who managed to catch the naked attacker, whom they took to a police station.

The Prosecution was represented by three witnesses, who gave evidence that had no reasonable doubt while the suspect defended himself.

The suspect asked the court to commute punishment since he had stayed in remand for a long period and that he was being depended upon by his family.

The Prosecution asked the court to mete out severe punishment against the convict so that it could serve as a lesson to others and that's when Bukembo was jailed for 30 years behind bars.