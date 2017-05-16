Kenya: Tough Times for Clawless Leopards

Photo: Chris Omollo/The Nation

AFC Leopards's Abdalla Salim, left, vies for the ball with Zoo Kericho's Kevin Omondi during their SportPesa Premier League match on May 14, 2017 at the Kenyatta Stadium.

Its been a rough few weeks for AFC Leopards with galling defeats to Gor Mahia, Sony Sugar and Sofapaka. It's, therefore, not so surprising that a few tempers have erupted.

Coach Stewart Hall's assessment of his players two weeks ago was piercingly candid: "We were terrible. It's like the players were an electronic device and someone took the battery out I have players who are very young with very little experience."

Three days later, his key players Allan Kateregga and Gilbert Fiamenyo were engaged in an ugly fist fight at the end of the match following yet another defeat to Sony Sugar.

As a disciplinary measure, the two strikers were relegated to the bench for Sunday's clash against Zoo Kericho, a match in which Ingwe had to come from behind to salvage one point after yet another unsatisfactory performance.

This time, coach Hall snubbed the post-match interview altogether, leaving his assistant Dennis Kitambi to deal with the inquisitive journalists.

It was an absolutely understandable action for someone as obsessively competitive as Stewart Hall, and it was yet another elaborate indication of his frustration with the quality of personnel currently at his disposal.

Kitambi described the current atmosphere as tense, and it seems that the burden of expectation on the team is weighing badly on the youthful Ingwe players.

"After we conceded, the players became too anxious and forgot that we were supposed to play the ball down. They kept playing the ball forward due to the pressure and it is by good luck that we found the equaliser," he said.

As Ingwe's shortcomings saw them drop to eighth place on the SportPesa Premier League table, it also allowed Zoo Kericho to climb out of relegation for the very first time this season.

That one-all draw means that the league debutantes have lost just once in their last six games, a very positive sign for a team that started off by losing five games in a row.

The Kericho team seems to be drawing inspiration from their fellow new comers Kariobangi sharks who have now risen to fifth place on the SPL Table, just six points adrift leaders Gor Mahia.

Gor Mahia themselves have now tightened their grip on the summit of the table following the 1-0 win over Nzoia that saw them open a two-point distance ahead of second placed Posta Rangers.

Their 1-0 victory over Nzoia United on Sunday could be considered too slim for a club of K'Ogalo's stature, but they managed to avenge the 1-0 defeat they incurred against Nzoia at the same venue.