Kenya: Boost in Fake Drugs War

The war against counterfeit medicines will not be won overnight.

This is, indeed, a lucrative business for the shadowy dealers, whose roots have sunk deeper into our country, putting the lives of patients in grave danger.

But the merchants of death are so callous that what matters to them is not the health of Kenyans, but their potential benefits.

However, the Pharmacy and Poisons Board, whose role is to ensure that only the right medicines are available for use in treating Kenyans has made a vital step.

The acquisition of special machines for testing drugs in the market is a giant step in the campaign to rid the country of deadly fakes, some of which are disguised and sold using popular brand names.

BLOCK FAKE DRUGS

The machines can confirm on the spot whether or not the substances being sold are not genuine.

But surveillance must be enhanced as the cartels behind the distribution of substandard drugs will be seeking ways and means to defeat this new effort.

One of the biggest problems is corruption. We hope the board will ensure that its officers wielding these gadgets are not easily bought.

Even as it steps up monitoring to block fake drugs from reaching pharmacies and health facilities and eventually, the users, it must guard against the crooks' possible collusion with the inspectors.

The campaign against fake drugs is a life-and-death matter.

