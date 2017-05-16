Uganda: Mak Closure - Case Ruling Against M7 Set for June 22

High court judge Patricia Wasswa Basaza has this morning ordered for written submissions in the case in which six students from Makerere Law School sued President Yoweri Museveni for closing the university.

Justice Wasswa demanded written submissions from both parties by May 29 and has set June 22 as date for making a ruling on the matter.

President Museveni, in November last year, closed Makerere in his capacity as "the visitor" in line with the Universities and other Tertiary Institutions Act 2001. The institution remained closed until January 2 this year.

Museveni ordered the indefinite closure of Makerere on November 1, 2016 following failed negotiations between the university council, administration and lecturers over their salary incentives for the past eight months.

He said the closure of the university was meant to guarantee the safety of persons and property. The six students including Sam Ssekyewa, Moses Mushime, Cissy Nabatanzi, Emmanuel Kanyesigye and John Robert Turyakira in November last year challenged the powers held by the 'visitor' of Makerere to indefinitely close the university.

They argue that the president overstepped his powers since Makerere had its supreme organ, the University Council. Preliminary objections raised by Makerere and the attorney general are that the case has been overtaken by events since the university reopened on January 2 and that all the lost time was compensated for.

They further argue that since the 'visitor' is the President of the Republic of Uganda, he is immune to law suit as per the Constitution.

The applicants through their lawyer Isaac Ssemakadde of Legal Aid however argue that whereas some of their prayers have been overtaken by events, they want court to bar the president from closing the university in the future since the University Council can take such decisions.

"We want court to be very clear and be so categorical and state that; in future, Makerere University will not be closed arbitrarily because Sections 26 of the Universities and other Tertiaries Act spell out the duties of the 'visitor.'

Then, Section 40, says that the University Council is the supreme organ that has overall mandate of governing Makerere University but the president issued a directive, closing Makerere University.

And, we are saying that is unlawful, and therefore we pray that court should be very categorical that a visitor doesn't have powers to close Makerere University. When there is any strike in future, Council should be given its full mandate that it has the full powers to administer Makerere." said Turyakira.

Turyakira, a 4th year law student at Makerere University told URN that they are not deterred by what he calls delays in the case.

"Court has ordered that all respondents must submit in their written submissions. Makerere University has asked for only week and the attorney general was actually ready to argue.

So court has said that on May 22, Makerere University should have filed it's written submissions. Then on May 29, we as the applicants should have filed our submissions and on June 22, that is when we shall have a court ruling.

We are very happy as applicants that actually court is able to entertain our litigation and we are happy that on June 22, we shall be able to get justice prevailing as far as Makerere is concerned." Turyakira said.