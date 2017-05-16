South Africa: Concourt Considers Secret Ballot - When Politics and the Law Collide

analysis

After almost 10 hours of legal arguments, the Constitutional Court reserved judgment on the United Democratic Movement's application to direct National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete to hold a secret ballot on a motion of no-confidence against President Jacob Zuma. The matter boiled down to Mbete's discretion to allow a secret ballot. Advocates representing opposition parties argued the secret ballot was required in this matter, while Mbete and Zuma's advocates conceded it was permissible. As fascinating as the legal arguments were, this case is about politics. Therefore, the courts can only go so far in dealing with South Africa's big political dilemma: the disastrous Zuma presidency. By RANJENI MUNUSAMY.

Throughout the day, the judges of the Constitutional Court asked counsel for the various parties before them about the basis on which the court should be involved and why the secret ballot was necessary. The judges were clearly concerned and mindful of the separation of powers doctrine and the question of judicial overreach. The only thing the court could do, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said, was look at the law and interpret it.

At the end of the day's arguments, Justice Mogoeng thanked the advocates for their "enlightenment". "You have no idea...