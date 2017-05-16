16 May 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: No-Confidence Motion - Secret Ballot Gains Ground in Concourt

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Does the Constitution allow, require or prohibit a secret ballot when it comes to motions of no confidence in the president? That's the question the Constitutional Court faced on Monday. Those pushing for a secret ballot made advances to their cause, but until the court rules on the case it's unclear which way it will turn. By GREG NICOLSON.

Eight hours after the hearing began, gasps filled the Constitutional Court as Marumo Moerane, counsel for National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete, came under fire from Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. Moerane argued that secret ballots can only be introduced if the majority of the National Assembly agrees and that the Speaker is bound by past decisions, limiting her discretion.

Chief Justice Mogoeng cited a National Assembly rule that features a situation where MPs' votes might not be publicised when voting manually. Do the rules provide for a secret ballot? "It appears so," Moerane backtracked. Does the Speaker have discretion to hold a secret ballot? "It appears so." Must the Speaker then act within the rules, act independently and hold a secret ballot? "I accept that," Moerane conceeded.

Moerane's concession was a win for those pushing for the motion of no confidence against...

South Africa

Parliament to Hold Budget Debates

From Tuesday until June 1 there will be little rest for parliamentarians as every government department's budget will be… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.