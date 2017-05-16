South Africa: No-Confidence Motion - Secret Ballot Gains Ground in Concourt

analysis

Does the Constitution allow, require or prohibit a secret ballot when it comes to motions of no confidence in the president? That's the question the Constitutional Court faced on Monday. Those pushing for a secret ballot made advances to their cause, but until the court rules on the case it's unclear which way it will turn. By GREG NICOLSON.

Eight hours after the hearing began, gasps filled the Constitutional Court as Marumo Moerane, counsel for National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete, came under fire from Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. Moerane argued that secret ballots can only be introduced if the majority of the National Assembly agrees and that the Speaker is bound by past decisions, limiting her discretion.

Chief Justice Mogoeng cited a National Assembly rule that features a situation where MPs' votes might not be publicised when voting manually. Do the rules provide for a secret ballot? "It appears so," Moerane backtracked. Does the Speaker have discretion to hold a secret ballot? "It appears so." Must the Speaker then act within the rules, act independently and hold a secret ballot? "I accept that," Moerane conceeded.

Moerane's concession was a win for those pushing for the motion of no confidence against...