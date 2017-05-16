15 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Scientists Launch Project to Document 7,000 Plant Species

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Pauline Kairu

Kenya will rewrite the plant life database in a series of books documenting and categorising in detail more than 7,000 plant species.

The project which includes exploration, identification, and collection of samples of the different plant species, their cataloguing and photography is expected to be completed in the next 10 years.

"We have received Sh300 million from the Chinese government for the exercise, which will be undertaken in a collaboration between the National Museums of Kenya, SINO-Africa Joint Research Centre, Chinese Academy of sciences and other research organisations," Dr Geoffrey Mwachala, chief of research at the National Museums of Kenya, which is leading the exercise, said.

DATA PRESENTATION

Speaking at the opening of the week long 21st Association for the Taxonomic Study of the Flora of Tropical Africa congress in Nairobi, Dr Mwachala - a botanist - said all the species will be illustrated with maps and photographs.

And that the data will be availed as an online resource.

The congress has brought together more than 300 plant scientists from around the globe.

"It is a massive undertaking that will place Kenya in the same league as some of the countries around the world to have documented their countries' plant biodiversity," he added.

BIODIVERSITY

The venture was last undertaken in the 1930s.

The activity will see scientists capture data on previously unknown plants.

Prof Qing-Feng Wang, director of Chinese Academy of Sciences, said Kenya is in a race against time to complete the exercise due to factors such as habitat fragmentation, industrialisation and climate change that are affecting biodiversity.

"It is very important because some of these are sources of food, medicine and raw material resource.

"It is high time Kenya had an investigation of the plant diversity, because we are fast losing the rare and endangered species," he said.

Although the compilation ought to have been done continuously over the years, lack of funding had stood in its way, Dr Mwachala said.

Kenya

How Open Airspace Will Bring Over 46,000 Jobs and U.S.$202 Million

More than 46,000 jobs and $202 million could be added to the region's growth domestic product (GDP) per annum if East… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.