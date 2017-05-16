16 May 2017

Shabait.com

Eritrea: Beneficiaries of Potable Water Supply

Assab — In line with the ongoing efforts 83% of the administrative areas in the Southern Red Sea region have become beneficiaries of potable water supply, according to

Mr. Tesfamariam Yohannes from the infrastructure development in the region.

Mr. Tesfamariam explained that extensive survey on the availability of underground water resource had been conducted and as a result 145 wells have been drilled operating with solar energy, generators and hand pumps, water distribution lines worth around 200 million Nakfa have been laid and 66 water distribution centers have been constructed.

Mr. Tesfamariam also said that the potable water supply project is ongoing until all the administrative areas in the region are beneficiaries.

The residents expressed appreciation for the strong involvement of the government in implementing the water supply projects and that they will maintain efforts to ensure the sustainability of the projects.

