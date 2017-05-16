15 May 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya Shines At Inaugural African Public Relations Awards

By Ken Macharia

Casablanca, Morocco — Kenya Public Relations agencies won four continental honours on at the inaugural African SABRE Awards cementing their leadership position among corporate peers in Africa.

The award ceremony was held, in conjunction with the Holmes Report, as part of the African Public Relations Association's (APRA) annual conference in Morocco on 11 May 2017.

This year's theme was Competitive Africa: Effective Positioning through Integrated Communication which examined six intervention areas.

Among them were economic integration, infrastructure development, tourism, good governance, health and education.

Engage Burson-Marsteller Kenya (Engage BM) leads the pack with two awards while Levanter and Ogilvy Africa scooped one award each.

The SABRE Awards, akin to the Oscars of the PR world, are sponsored by leading industry trade publication The Holmes Report. The Awards have a 25-year heritage, with separate competitions in North America, EMEA, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, South Asia, and now Africa.

The winners from these regional competitions are eligible for the Global SABRE Awards, which recognise the best PR campaigns from more than 5,000 entries around the world.

Engage BM won Golds for the special event in the LionGuard Return of the Roar for MultiChoice Kenya and the #ColgateSmilefie campaign.

Levanter Africa scooped Gold in the Non Profit category for Faraja Cancer Support Trust campaign while Ogilvy's Coke Studio Africa campaign took Gold in the Marketing to Consumers category.

"We are honoured to have won in two categories of continental awards which demonstrates the capability of our local team in-country in producing top international quality work for our clients like MultiChoice Kenya and Colgate-Palmolive," said Desiree Gomes, Managing Partner at Engage BM.

