Kenya: Training of Teachers On New School System Starts

Teachers' training on new curriculum kicked off today with about 2,000 of them taking part countrywide.

In Nairobi, the training started at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD), where senior education officials were oriented with the new guidelines.

The week-long training is designed in two phases -- the first one being a two-day training of senior officials who will supervise its implementation.

In the second phase, teachers who will oversee its implementation will be trained for four days.

SUPERVISORY SKILLS

According to Nairobi and Kajiado counties' team leader, Mr Elmad Songe, the training will be holistic and participatory.

"We want to first train senior education officials like the County Directors of Education, heads of education resource centres, head teachers among others so as to acquaint them with basic supervisory skills," Mr Songe said.

He said that teachers from 10 selected schools in the counties will report on Wednesday, where they will be trained up to Saturday.

SYLLABUS ROLLOUT

According to curriculum implementation guidelines produced by KICD, the process is seen as incorporative in approach, as it even caters for the special needs schools.

Upon completing their training, teachers are expected to start teaching the curriculum on May 29.

The piloting will be done in 470 schools countrywide. Its rollout is expected to start early next year in classes 1 and 2.